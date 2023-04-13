Editor’s note: Information from the Associated Press was included in this story.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Spirit Airlines was forced to cancel its flights between Myrtle Beach and Fort Lauderdale on Thursday after a foot of rain fell on the city in southeast Florida, shutting down the city’s airport.

Spirit had two flights from Fort Lauderdale scheduled to arrive at MYR on Thursday — one at 8:48 a.m. and one at 4;23 p.m. — and two departing flights — one at 9:45 a.m. and one at 6:07 p.m.

The heavy rain that caused widespread flooding in the Fort Lauderdale area on Wednesday prompted the city’s airport, one of the largest in the region, to suspend all arriving and departing flights, the airport tweeted at about 4:15 p.m.

At about 5 p.m., the airport announced that it had shut down ground transportation shuttle service in response to recurring tornado warnings and ongoing heavy rainfall.

The main roadways entering and exiting the airport were flooded and impassable, the airport said at about 5:15 p.m.

“Please do not attempt to enter or leave the airport at this time,” it warned.

Video taken by witnesses showed water coming in the door at an airport terminal and a virtual river rushing down the tarmac between planes.

The city of Fort Lauderdale released a statement Wednesday evening urging residents and visitors to stay off the roads until the water has subsided.

“Police and Fire Rescue continue to answer calls for service,” the statement said. “Public Works staff are clearing drains and operating pumps to mitigate the water as quickly as possible.”

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency for Fort Lauderdale and other areas will run into pre-dawn hours Thursday as the chance of thunderstorms continued across the region, warning: “This is a life-threatening situation. Seek higher ground now!”

There have been no immediate reports of injuries or deaths.

Up to 14 inches had fallen across the area through Wednesday and the National Weather Service said another 2 to 4 inches were possible as a warm front continued to push northward, bringing a chance of thunderstorms.

More than 22,000 customers in Florida were without electricity Wednesday night, according to poweroutage.us.

The National Weather Service in Miami declared a flash flood emergency at about 8 p.m. Wednesday for Fort Lauderdale, along with the areas around Hollywood and Dania Beach. A short time later, forecasters issued a tornado warning for nearby Davie, Plantation and Lauderhill.