MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski is vacationing this week in Myrtle Beach.

The former NFL tight end said on social media that he was in Myrtle Beach and that it brought back many memories for him.

“Finally made it back to Myrtle Beach,” Gronkowski said. “When I was a kid, my family and I went to Myrtle Beach for Easter vacation every year for a decade straight. We loved how many putt putt courses there were, all the ice cream spots, and best of all, the beaches! Being back there this week brought back so many wonderful memories, especially on the putt putt course, one of my all-time favorite activities!”

“Gronk,” as he is affectionately called, was an all-pro tight end with the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He retired in 2019 after nine seasons with the Patriots but returned in 2020 to play with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Gronk” was also sited at The Dunes Golf & Beach Club on Tuesday, according to playgolfmyrtlebeach.com.