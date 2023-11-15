MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Heads up if you bought a ticket in Myrtle Beach for Tuesday’s night Mega Millions drawing.

A winning $40,000 ticket was sold at the Scotchman store #3225 at 4101 Postal Way, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The Grand Strand ticket holder matched four white ball numbers and the gold Megaball® number to win $10,000.

The player purchased the Megaplier option which made their winnings quadruple to $40,000. The player missed winning the jackpot by one number, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The winning numbers were: 29-35-59-61-69 Megaball: 22

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the Megaball® number are 1 in 931,001. The Mega Millions® jackpot for Friday is an estimated $267 million.

For more information on claiming prizes, go to the lottery website.