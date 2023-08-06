MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — From handmade jewelry, photography, homemade soaps and beautiful wreaths, more than 150 exhibitors had their arts and crafts on display this weekend.

It was the 41st Annual Myrtle Beach Craftsmen’s Summer Classic, which filled the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. While some exhibitors were locals, others traveled from 15 different states to showcase their original works of art.

According to event director of marketing Carly Gilmore, there were thousands of attendees, a 30% increase from last year.

“I think this gives people of the Grand Strand a really unique opportunity to shop with someone in person and interact with them, rather than just buying something that was mass produced, off the shelf without a story behind it or some sort of interaction,” Gilmore said.

“And these people kind of feel like our family and this is family run business, so I think we just try really hard to keep the quality high and keep everybody feeling happy.”

The Craftsmen’s Summer Classic will return in 2024.