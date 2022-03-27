NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 42-year-old woman died early Sunday morning in a crash in Myrtle Beach Beach, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

The crash happened about 2:25 a.m. on Highway 17 Bypass and 38th Avenue North, Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said.

No additional information was immediately available. Myrtle Beach police are investigating.