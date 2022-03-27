NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 42-year-old woman died early Sunday morning in a crash in Myrtle Beach Beach, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
The crash happened about 2:25 a.m. on Highway 17 Bypass and 38th Avenue North, Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said.
No additional information was immediately available. Myrtle Beach police are investigating.
📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.
💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.