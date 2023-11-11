MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — You can head back in time to a Victorian marketplace this weekend at the 42nd annual Dickens Christmas Show & Festival.

The event happened at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and there were 350 booths set up with vendors in costume, dressing the part.

A third of the show floor is reserved for charities. The organizations were able to keep one hundred percent of their funds.

Owner of the event, Myra Starnes, said the event brings people from all over the states to Myrtle Beach during the off season.

“We started it years ago because it was dead during the off season and we wanted to have something that attracted people from all over,” Starnes said. “And we still do. It’s a Victorian marketplace, we have everything from arts, crafts, gifts, junk, food, you name it”

Sunday is the last day for the event and doors close at 6 p.m.