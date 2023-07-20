MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Powerball ticket that missed the $1.08 billion jackpot by one number was sold in Myrtle Beach, according to lottery officials.

The ticket, one of four sold that were one number shy in South Carolina, won $50,000, lottery officials said. It was sold at a Circle K in the 1900 block of 10th Avenue N.

The winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

Lottery officials said the odds of winning $50,000 are 1-in-913,129.