MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Powerball ticket that missed the $1.08 billion jackpot by one number was sold in Myrtle Beach, according to lottery officials.
The ticket, one of four sold that were one number shy in South Carolina, won $50,000, lottery officials said. It was sold at a Circle K in the 1900 block of 10th Avenue N.
The winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.
Lottery officials said the odds of winning $50,000 are 1-in-913,129.
