MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Someone in Myrtle Beach bought one of two winning $50,000 Powerball tickets in Saturday night’s drawing, South Carolina lottery officials said.

The ticket sold at the Circle K store at 4301 River Oak Drive matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number. The winning numbers were 8, 11, 19, 24 and 46, and the Powerball was 5.

The other $50,000 winner in South Carolina was sold at a Food Lion store in Bluffton, lottery officials said.

No one won the jackpot in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, meaning it has climbed to $638 million for Monday night’s drawing.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. More information is available on the South Carolina Education Lottery website.

