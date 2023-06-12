MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Six people were arrested Sunday in Union County, South Carolina after deputies pulled over a car allegedly connected to Saturday night’s shooting that injured a police officer in Myrtle Beach.

Chance Benson, 18, Tyair Cunningham, 21, Wilshawn Owens, 18, and three juveniles were in a car that was pulled over by Union County deputies, who had been notified by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division about the shooting in Myrtle Beach.

According to the sheriff’s office, a license plate reader picked up the car as it was headed toward Union, and deputies were told that the car was traveling on Jonesville-Lockhart Highway toward Jonesville, the sheriff’s office said.

After stopping the car and conducting a search, deputies found marijuana and items that were pictured in surveillance vidoe and photos sent to the sheriff’s office.

Benson, Cunningham and Owens were taken to the Union County Jail after deputies found marijuana inside the car. The juveniles were taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia. At this time, all six are charged with marijuana possession.

The shooting happened at about 11 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Withers Alley while the Carolina Country Music Fest was happening nearby, according to authorities. The incident was not connected to the music festival.

Horry County police responded after getting a report of a person with a gun in the area of 14th Avenue North and Chester Street in Myrtle Beach. As a result of weekend event staffing, four officers — two Myrtle Beach officers and two SLED agents responded in one vehicle, Horry County police said.

According to an HCPD police report obtained by News13 on Monday, officers got a call about a group of people walking in the area with firearms. Members of the group then fled into a parking garage when officers tried to approach them.

As officers pulled into the garage, the suspect fired numerous shots, hitting their vehicles “numerous” times, the report said. One officer was hit by a projectile, resulting in a minor injury.

Count on News13 for updates.