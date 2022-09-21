MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 63-year-old man has been accused of sexually abusing a young girl at the Myrtle Beach KOA Resort.

Myrtle Beach police arrested George Allison on Thursday and charged him with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor younger than 11. As of Wednesday morning, he remained in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, according to online jail records.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by News13, police began investigating the incident in December 2021 and the incident happened sometime during the two years before the investigation began.

Addintional details are not available because of the nature of the case. Count on News13 for updates.