MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Seven guns were found during the routine screening of carry-on luggage at Myrtle Beach International Airport during the first half of 2023, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

Security screeners found 10 firearms at the airport in 2022, including four during the first half of that year, the TSA said.

The guns found at the Myrtle Beach airport between January and June were among 42 detected at South Carolina airports during that time, the TSA said. Screeners also found 19 at Greenville-Spartanburg International, 11 at Charleston International and five at Columbia Metropolitan Airport.

In 2022, screeners found 79 guns at five different state airports, including 32 at Charleston International, 21 at Greenville-Spartanburg, 15 at Columbia Metropolitan and one at Florence Regional Airport.

Nationally, TSA screeners found 3,251 guns at U.S. airports in the first six months of 2023.

There were 6,542 found in all of 2022. Hartsville-Jackson Atlanta International Airport had the most with 448, followed by Dallas/Fort Worth International with 385, George Bush International in Houston with 298, Nashville International with 213 and Phoenix Sky Harbor International with 196.

Travelers found to have a weapon can face criminal citations and fines of up of up to $15,000 for each violation, the TSA said. Incidents are evaluated on a case-by-case basis, and the TSA said it considers several factors, including whether the firearm was loaded and whether there was accessible ammunition.

Firearms are not permitted in carry-on luggage even if a person has a concealed weapons permit, the TSA said.

Anyone who wants to travel with a firearm must ensure that it is property packed in checked baggage and declared at the airline ticket counter, the TSA said. Airlines may have additional policies, so travelers are encouraged to should contact their airline before arriving at the airport.