MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Seven Grand Strand residents took their first step into the workforce on Thursday.

All seven received a certificate from South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette to celebrate their completion of a youth employability skills program through the nonprofit Partnership Grand Strand. The ceremony was at the Adult Education Center on North Oak Street in Myrtle Beach.

During the four-day workshop, the participants, who were between 14 and 24 years old, learned how to build resumes, fill out job applications and other career development skills.

Evette said those who complete the workshop play a big roll in the state’s workforce.

“You know those favorite coffee shops, ice cream parlors that can’t stay open past seven o’clock that we’re closing down on Sunday, it’s because they don’t have enough workers,” Evette said. “Kids make perfect workers in those spaces. Our small businesses need them.”

Representatives from several Myrtle Beach-area businesses attended the graduation and conducted job interviews before the ceremony. Some even offered hiring incentives.