MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 78-year-old Myrtle Beach man was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Monday morning after being charged with sexually assaulting a child.

Ratibhai Raojibhai Patel has been charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. He received a $15,000 bond, and was released from jail Tuesday evening.

A person reported in May that Patel sexually assaulted a child, according to the police report. The child was under the age of 10 at the time.