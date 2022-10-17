MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — George Hagan is no stranger to the pavement. At 85 years old and with more than 40 years of running experience, he has covered a lot of distance.

“You know, from a half marathon to a marathon, 10Ks, 5Ks, 8Ks,” Hagan said.

Racing has become more technologically advanced over the years. When Hagan first started racing, things looked a lot different than they do now.

“They gave you popsicle sticks to tell you when you finished with the number on it,” Hagan said. “They didn’t have chip time or timers. It was just they said go and that’s the time it was.”

Hagan used to run marathons and half marathons in his sleep. He said now that he is older, he likes to stick to shorter, faster distances.

“When you get older, not all things work right anymore,” Hagan said. “So you just go with it.”

But even though racing gets tougher with age, Hagan said there are certain things that push him to keep running, one of those things being the community.

Hagan runs with Black Dog Running Company in Myrtle Beach. He said he has been able to find a strong network of friends and running companions here.

“I run with my buddy Tucker. We run together a lot of times,” Hagan said. “Running together is very enjoyable basically, cause you can talk and run.”

When it comes to training for distance races, Hagan knows a thing or two about what it takes to make it to the finish line. He said it starts with fueling your body right, which he says he can do most of the time.

“The sugar I couldn’t give up,” Hagan said. “I like chocolate, and I eat chocolate like they’re not gonna make it anymore.”

There are other things you can do to set yourself up for success, like pacing yourself and listening to your body.

“Just keep running and, you know, see how you’re doing,” Hagan said. “If you’re not doing good, you cut it short. If you feel like you got a lot of left in a tank, you just keep going.”

He said at the end of the day, becoming a strong, confident runner will just take some time.

“Start slow,” Hagan said. “Don’t expect to be good until about five years. By five years, you should know if you’re a runner.”