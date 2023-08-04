MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Nine local veterans were awarded a quilt to honor them for their service. The quilts were made by members of the Myrtle Beach Shorebirds, which is a local non-profit chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation.

The veterans awarded were all women and organizers said this event was the first in a few years to have honored only women.

Many people say Veterans’ café in Myrtle Beach is like a museum and a place for active duty or veterans to share stories.

Veterans, family, and friends came together at the café to honor nine women who served in the military. Veterans were called up one by one and wrapped in their quilt each hand-made by volunteers of the organization.

Toni Greenberg served in the army and was one of the recipients and she said how special it was to be honored.

“Amazing to me I had nothing but tears in my eyes and I was just so happy and overjoyed,” she said.

All the veterans stood up together as their name was called before the ceremony. Greenberg said there’s a sense of sisterhood among the women that are currently serving or are veterans and that’s across all branches.

“We are all sisters in arms and we all served together,” Greenberg said. “And if we ever needed anyone of them then we always call them and they’d be there for us.”

The Myrtle Beach Shore Birds have awarded more than 6,000 quilts along the Grand Strand. They hold award ceremonies every few weeks for active duty military and veterans.

Joan Wobbleton is one of the founders of the chapter and served in the Air Force. She believes women who serve should be recognized more and she is happy she can help do that.

“It’s great because women aren’t recognized for their service in the military,” she said. “And it’s so important because they are an important dynamic of the military in whatever capacity that they served.”

Wobblelton said both active-duty military and veterans can be awarded for a quilt.