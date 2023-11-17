MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Callers to 911 reported hearing nearly a dozen gunshots during a shooting last Friday at the Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach, according to police records obtained by News13.

One person was hurt in the shooting, which happened at about 8 p.m. near the mall’s main entrance, which is also near the movie theater and food court. Police have not released information about the person’s injuries.

Calls to 911 began coming in just before 8 a.m., according to dispatch notes included in the records. Several callers reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area near the movie theater and food court. One person told dispatchers that they heard 10 gunshots.

Another caller reported that his vehicle had been hit by gunfire outside the mall.

The report said that when officers arrived there was a crowd of people in the area and evidence that a shooting had taken place.

There have been no arrests in the case, though the dispatch notes indicate that two people were initially detained as part of the investigation.

A Myrtle Beach police spokesman said Friday that the case is still an active investigation.

