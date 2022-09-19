MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon is right around the corner.

At this point in the training process, runners are lacing up their sneakers for runs anywhere between nine and 12 miles. For runners who work during the day, they have no choice but to get those runs in before the sun rises.

Kelly Burton, manager at Black Dog Running Company, said runners have to plan their runs around their lives, not their lives around their runs.

“That’s what we do,” Burton said. “Especially training long distance. When you have hours to run, we plan it around our families.”

The climate in Myrtle Beach does not help much, either. The heat and humidity make it dangerous for runners to set off on their runs in the afternoon.

People who do not run, tend to tell runners not to run in the dark, but for distance runners, that really is not an option.

“No. Running on the treadmill is not the same,” Burton said.

If runners are setting out before the sun rises, there are ways to make it safer, and Myrtle Beach is runner friendly.

“Market Common is excellent, and there’s tons of road here,” Burton said. “You don’t even have to cross [Highway] 17, and you can easily get 10 or 12 miles in. You might get lost if you don’t know where you’re going, but again, you’re lost in a safe place, filled with neighbors.”

Burton said connecting with neighbors is another way to set up for success on a run.

“I’m the person who always is making eye contact and saying hi or stopping to pet your dog,” Burton said. “If we know our neighbors, we’re never totally alone.”

Running in a group is always the best idea, but some runners prefer to run alone.

“That’s our mental health. It’s our downtime,” Burton said. “It’s our, you know, let me collect my thoughts and not have to talk to anybody.”

If you are running alone, making sure someone knows where you are and what route you are taking is important.

“Let a few key people know your route,” Burton said. “Every time I run, my husband and two other people know exactly where I am and they can track me live.”

Black Dog has a motto that she hopes all runners will follow.

“Never run alone,” Burton said. “Whether that’s physically or mentally, emotionally, make sure that you feel safe when you’re running.”