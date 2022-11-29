MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The spirit of the holidays will fill the air on Saturday as Broadway at the Beach hosts “A Very Broadway Christmas Parade.”

The parade will kick off at 11 a.m. near the Dave & Busters restaurant on the 29th Avenue North side of the property. It will follow the fire lane before ending near WonderWorks.

After the parade, there will be free activities for children from 12:30 until 3 p.m. in the center court area near Build-A-Bear and the IT’SUGAR candy store. Activities will include visits with Santa, face painting, character appearances, holiday stilt walking balloon artists, a petting zoo, trackless train rides, games with prizes, a holiday dance party and much more.

There will also be a fireworks extravaganza at 8 p.m. over Lake Broadway.

Broadway at the Beach is also “Letting it Snow” in the center court area during the kids’ activities and daily during the holiday season. Snow will fall for 15 minutes on the hour between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

For more information, go the Broadway at the Beach website or call 843-444-3200. You can also follow Broadway at the Beach on Facebook and Instagram.