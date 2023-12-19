MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — About 8,000 tickets have been sold for the May 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic, the first PGA Tour event on the Grand Strand in 24 years.

Tournament director Darren Nelson told News13 that about half of them are hospitality tickets and half are general admission.

The tournament will be held May 9-12 at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club.