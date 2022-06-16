MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Looking for a cheaper getaway? An airline flying out of Myrtle Beach is offering a deal — but only to one New England area.

Avelo Airlines is promoting a 50% discount on flights from Myrtle Beach International Airport to Tweed-New Haven Airport in Connecticut, according to an announcement Thursday morning.

The deal is available through June 23 by using the promo code HALFOFF on the airline’s website. The discount is for flights set to depart by Nov. 9.

Avelo Airlines’ only flight out of Myrtle Beach is to the Tweed-New Haven Airport. Full-price flights between the two typically cost between $59 and about $214, according to the airline’s website.

The airline has offered the flight since May. It flies out of Myrtle Beach every day except Wednesdays.