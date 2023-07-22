MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The Alexis Prue Foundation hosted its first event earlier today at Beach Church in Myrtle Beach.

It’s a story News13 has been following since January when the wife of former News13 sports anchor, Andrew Prue, suffered cardiac arrest at a sporting event in Florida.

Over a half-a-year later the couple is back in Myrtle Beach working to prevent what happened to them from happening to other families in the community.

Back in January, Alexis Prue suffered cardiac arrest while in Jacksonville, Florida for a football game with her husband.

“When we were in Jacksonville, I did not know CPR,” Andrew Prue said. “If she had dropped in front of me this could be a different story because I wasn’t prepared.”

Alexis’s heart stopped beating for three minutes before she was taken to the ICU and put into a medically induced coma for 47 days. For 15 weeks she fought to stay alive and now she is back at home in Myrtle Beach still working to get her life back while learning how to save the lives of others and inviting the community to do the same.

“It’s amazing just looking at everyone and also being able to train myself as well,” Alexis Prue said. “I love it.”

Both CPR classes started with each participant sharing their “why” and one mother said she wants to be prepared to care for her handicapped child.

Alexis’s sisters said there “why” was Alexis.

One 11-year-old participant said she wants to learn CPR for when she babysits.

“I mean we all heard of CPR, but you never realize how important it is until it affects you, a loved one, a friend or even a stranger at the supermarket,” Andrew Prue said.

The couple said they had 24 spots open at the Saturday training and 23 people participated making it a successful first event for their foundation.

Alexis still has big goals for her own recovery from cardiac arrest.

“My goal is to get out this wheelchair and be able to walk,” she said.

If you are interested in donating to the Alexis Prue Foundation to help, make more events like this possible, check out their Facebook.