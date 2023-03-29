16 people were arrested in Union County in one day last week.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been charged in connection with an armed robbery Friday in Myrtle Beach after police said he left behind a bottle with fingerprints, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.

Andre Josiah Long, 20, of Conway, was arrested and charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of firearms and ammunition, and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

The robbery at a store on 3rd Avenue South was captured on surveillance video, according to the warrants.

Long grabbed a drink from the store, waited in line behind another customer, and when the customer left, the cashier scanned his drink, which is when he allegedly pulled a handgun from his waistband, according to an affidavit. Long reportedly took money from the cash register.

The cashier told police Long said to “hurry up” and “he would shoot,” according to the warrants.

Long allegedly left the drink bottle behind after leaving the store, and police were able to match his fingerprints with those on the bottle, according to the affidavit.

Long was convicted of second-degree burglary in 2022 and was not allowed to have a gun, according to the warrants.

Long remained in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $92,500 bond as if Wednesday afternoon, according to online booking records.