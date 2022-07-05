MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An American Airlines flight to Charlotte Tuesday night was diverted to Myrtle Beach, according to the airline.

American Airlines Flight 548 from Washington, D.C., landed at Myrtle Beach International Airport just before 9:30 p.m., according to FlightAware.

The airline said the flight was diverted from Charlotte due to weather in the Charlotte area.

The airline added more information would be relayed to passengers on board as soon as possible.