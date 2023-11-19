MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Those who were near the Springmaid Pier in Myrtle Beach on Sunday may have noticed more furry friends out and about than usual.

That’s because for the first time, St. Frances Animal Center partnered with the Hilton Double Tree Oceanfront Hotel to host Paws ‘N Pints.

The pet-friendly hotel reached out to the animal center, asking if they would bring out the puppies for the community to meet and potentially adopt.

It also gave people the opportunity to check out the brand-new oceanfront brunch at Southern Tide Bar & Grille, where they received $2 off all draft pints.

The event took place from noon until 3 p.m., with about half of the 12 dogs finding fur-ever homes.

“We are always very overcrowded and are super happy when we can find good homes for our pets and bring them out here and get them to meet people and get more social,” director Suzanne Roman said. “It’s been a good day for us.”

There are more than 100 dogs at the shelter looking for a home. The shelter is located at 125 N. Ridge Street in Georgetown.

