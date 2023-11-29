MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Broadway at the Beach will host “A Very Broadway Christmas Parade” this Saturday.

According to a news release by Broadway at the Beach, the parade will begin at 11 a.m. near Dave & Buster’s on the 29th Avenue North side of the property. The parade will follow the fire lane around Broadway at the Beach and end near WonderWorks.

After the parade, guests will be able to visit with Santa, witness character appearances, take part in face painting, and many other activities from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., the release said.

These activities will take place in front of the Broadway at the Beach Christmas tree, located next to Margaritaville.

After the parade, guests can join in on a day of shopping and fun. Guests will even be able to enjoy a firework extravaganza that will light the sky over Lake Broadway at 8.pm., the release said.

If the public has any information about the event, they can click here or call 843-444-3200.