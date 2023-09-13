MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The Market Common announced today in a news release the return of its annual event, the Fall Taste of the Market Common on October 7th.

The event lasts from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and it will be at the Market Common Retail Center.

The Market Common said in its release that “this year’s celebration promises to be tastier, and more exciting than ever before.”

The public will be able to taste the finest offerings from our renowned restaurants and eateries

featuring a diverse array of cuisines, from delectable appetizers to mouthwatering main courses and irresistible desserts, according to the release.

The public can purchase their tickets on the day of the event from ticket booths located in front of Barnes and Noble and Dolce Lusso.

The release said the public has unlimited tastings and you can sample as many dishes as you would like. Tickets are $1 each and the public ask to make sure to vote for your favorite dishes to help crown this year’s culinary champions.