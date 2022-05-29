MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The annual Military Appreciation Day parade attracted people throughout the community to The Market Common in Myrtle Beach.

Local boy scouts, veteran groups, school ROTC classes and other organizations marched along Farrow Parkway at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. During the parade, people of all ages cheered and clapped for the organizations marching.

Veteran related groups were set up in Valor Park to talk with and educate the community. The vice regent for the Daughters of American Revolution, Corinne Hoch, is a part of a family full of veterans. She said this parade touches her heart each year.

“It just is heartwarming and it’s a great crowd and just listen to the excitement in the crowd. It gives me chills to honor our ancestors and everyone who has come after them,” Hoch said.

Younger people enjoyed watching the parade and seeing the support for veterans and active duty service members.

“{It’s} energizing! Cool to see everybody. I like the atmosphere, what it kind of stands for, Lawson Geris said. “I just like it.”

Lawson and Abigail Geris’ grandfather was in the Army.

“These guys have families,” Abigail Geris said. “It would be like your dad going out and dying for you to provide for yourself and for you to have a good life and to live with your siblings and stuff.”

Abigail said it makes her feel good to see so many people showing support.

“It’s really encouraging to know that the country still cares about the services,” Abigail Geris said.