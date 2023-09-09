MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – For the past week, Mustang lovers from all over gathered in Myrtle Beach for the largest all Mustang event in the nation.

The annual Myrtle Beach Mustang Week was a huge success this year under new ownership bringing out car enthusiast and more than 600 Mustangs to the Grand Strand.

For the past 21 years, people from all over come to Mustang Week to show off their cars, rev their engines, and be surrounded by people who share a love for Mustangs.

One Mustang lover, Michael Zinn, made the eight-hour drive from Tampa, Florida to be apart of this well-known event.

“When you surround so many people that love the same thing that you do,” Zinn said. “It’s just, it makes it more fun. And you meet so many cool people. Everyone’s willing to help you out. Everybody’s willing to just be like, hey, if you do this, it helps.”

Another Mustang owner, Kathy Shumaker, said this event was a family affair as she, her husband, and her brother drove from Georgia to Myrtle Beach.

“Looked around for several months, found this one and it’s a 2001 Celine,” Shumaker said. “It’s actually a one one made for that year, and I love it. She’s fast, she’s high speed and she’s, my girl. I called her Letty off of Fast and Furious.”

One South Carolina native, James Scharf, of Sumter, said he has been coming to the event for the past five years and said after this car show he is gifting his son his beloved car.

“So, and I said, let me take it to Mustang Week, do one more show with it, and we’ll, we’ll see how it goes, and then I said, you can have the car.”

Dan Neve, the president of Cruise for a Cause has been travelling to events all over the country advocating and raising money for breast cancer research.

He partnered with Saleen Automotive to give away a 2023 40th edition Saleen Mustang. This is his 11th year attending Myrtle Beach’s Mustang Week.

“It’s a little wetter than we hoped for,” Neve said. “For the start, but the crowd’s coming out and, uh, very appreciative to the city of Myrtle Beach and for all they do and for all the local citizens.

And, uh, I enjoy coming here every year.”

An awards ceremony was held to conclude the 21st annual Myrtle Beach Mustang Week and people are already counting down the days until this time next year.