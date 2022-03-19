MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Several Grand Strand agencies and organizations will be hosting a job fair on Tuesday.

The annual Myrtle Beach Spring Job Fair will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Myrtle Beach at 3200 S. Ocean Blvd.

It’s being sponsored by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, the Myrtle Beach Area Hospitality Association, the Waccamaw Regional Council of Governments and SC Works.

Both job-seekers and potential employers are encouraged to participate in this year’s event.