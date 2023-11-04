MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Alzheimer’s Association held its annual walk to end Alzheimer’s event in Myrtle Beach Saturday.

The annual event was held at the Grand Park in The Market Common.

According to a news release by the South Carolina Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, over 600 people participated in the event and honored those impacted by the disease.

Over $232,000 has already been raised in the Myrtle Beach effort to fund the care, support, and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association, the release said.

Before the 2-mile walk, participants honored those affected by Alzheimer’s with a promise garden ceremony, shining spotlight on local families who have been impacted by the disease. The ceremony also demonstrated the community’s solidarity in the fight against the disease, the release said.

The colors of the promise garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s and their personal reasons to end the disease. They also represent hope that there will one day be the first survivor, according to the release.

“We’re closer than ever to stopping Alzheimer’s,” said Cindy Alewine, president of the Alzheimer’s Association South Carolina Chapter. “For the first time in history, there are multiple FDA-approved treatments that can change the course of Alzheimer’s in a meaningful way for people in the earliest stages. This is an important first step, with more promising treatments in the pipeline – but there are still millions of families facing this disease today who need support.”