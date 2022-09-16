MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Another man has been sentenced for his role in a gang-related shooting on Ocean Boulevard in 2020, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Antonio Trayvon Brown, Jr., of Cheraw, pleaded guilty Wednesday to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to the solicitor’s office.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Circuit Court Judge Benjamin H. Culbertson sentenced Brown to 10 years in prison, according to the solicitor’s office. He must serve at least 85% of his sentence.

The shooting happened May 17, 2020 on Ocean Boulevard near Mr. Joe White Avenue and involved “rival gang members,” according to police. Two “rival groups” from the Chesterfield County area were on opposite sides of Ocean Boulevard and began shooting at each other through traffic, according to the solicitor’s office.

A person at a business was hit in the back and has recovered, according to the solicitor’s office.

Eight people were arrested in total. Five other people have pleaded guilty and agreed to testify in any necessary trials, according to the solicitor’s office. A bench warrant was issued for one other person and one more case is still pending.

Dennis Dashawn Stewart, 22, of Cheraw, pleaded guilty last week to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature for his role in the shooting.