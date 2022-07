Photo taken from video provided to News13 by Janet Jenkins

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A fire that damaged the SkyWheel and temporarily shut it down this spring was caused by a flammable varnish, according to authorities.

The varnish, which had recently been applied to the deck, was combustible, Capt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department told News13. There is no evidence of arson.

The fire damaged the loading deck and a nearby gondola. No one was injured, and crew members were not at the site at the time.