MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — With Myrtle Beach temperatures forecast to nosedive heading into the Christmas weekend, the New Directions homeless shelter will have space available for those who need a warm place to stay, officials said.

“It’s a ‘Code Blue’ weekend at New Directions in Myrtle Beach,” the city said Wednesday in a Facebook post. “With extreme cold expected during the Christmas period, New Directions welcomes anyone who is homeless to come indoors for a warm place to sleep at both the men’s and women’s emergency shelters.”

According to the shelter’s website, Horry County has a homeless population of about 700 people. The shelter is at 1005 Osceola St. in Myrtle Beach.

The News13 weather team’s lastest forecast shows a strong cold front moving through the area Friday morning. It’s expected to bring gusty winds and falling temperatures with wind-chill values in the 20s by Friday afternoon and evening. Christmas Eve morning temperatures will be in the teens to low 20s with temperatures failing to warm out of the 30s on Saturday. Wind-chill values will also dip into the teens Saturday night into Christmas Day on Sunday.

Shelters officials said Wednesday that they have already been taking in extra people for much of this week because of cold weather and that the population swells by as much as 30% on “Code Blue” nights.

Those who come to the shelter will get warm blankets and hot meals.

“Our night staff always comes through and makes sure that we have coverage,” New Directions CEO Kathy Jenkins said. “There will be a number of us who are day staffers who are on-call throughout the weekend if there’s any kind of emergency need. We do have outside help with food.”

The shelter offers hot dinners every day of the year except for Christmas Day. However, people can still get a free community Christmas Dinner at the St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church.

Also as cold weather reaches the area, officials also said it’s important to check on elderly neighbors and relatives and to keep pets indoors during the cold snap.

Here are some other safety tips to keep in mind whenever during extreme cold-weather conditions:

Space heaters need space; keep everything at least three feet away from them

Non-electric portable heaters should be properly vented

Never leave space heaters unattended. Turn them off when leaving or going to bed

Never plug an electric heater into an extension cord

Do not use an oven to heat your home

Use a study fireplace screen on the fireplace and have your chimney cleaned and checked at least once a year

Have working smoke detectors in all bedrooms and on every level of your home

If traveling extended distances, pack a blanket and additional warm clothing

Close crawl space vents

Disconnect the garden hose from the spigot

Insulate around outside spigots

Leave a light on in the utility room

Allow a trickle of water to run from a faucet