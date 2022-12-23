MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — At least two flights to Myrtle Beach International Airport on Friday were diverted due to wind conditions, according to an airport official.

The airport official told News13 two Delta Air Lines flights — one from Detroit and one from LaGuardia — landed elsewhere due to the wind, and that it was possible other flights could be diverted as well.

The flight from Detroit was diverted to Columbia, according to FlightAware. The flight from LaGuardia was diverted to Charleston.

The flight from Detroit that was diverted to Columbia is expected to land in Myrtle Beach at 2:33 p.m., according to FlightAware. The LaGuardia flight is scheduled to land at 3:22 p.m.

As of 2:20 p.m., FlightAware shows 26 delays and seven cancellations in and out of MYR. Passengers should always check their flight status directly with their airline.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.