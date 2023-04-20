MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Avelo Airlines on Thursday announced a new nonstop flight from Myrtle Beach International Airport to Wilmington, Delaware.

The nonstop flights on the 189-seat Boeing 737-800 will begin on June 23 and will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, according to the airline. Introductory fares start at $39 one way.

“This new route to the Wilmington/Philadelphia area exemplifies our ongoing commitment to bringing Avelo’s low fares, industry-leading reliability and caring service to Myrtle Beach travelers,” Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said in a statement.

The airline billed the Wilmington, Delaware, airport (ILG) as “a convenient and easy alternative to Philadelphia International Airport (PHL).”

“These flights will undoubtedly be a great addition to our growing list of destinations and further enhance our commitment to providing convenient and affordable travel options for our passengers,” Myrtle Beach International Airport’s Director of Airports Judi Olmstead said in the announcement.

Avelo becomes the first airline to offer flights between Myrtle Beach and Delaware, according to a news release.

Wilmington, Delaware, becomes the airline’s second nonstop route from MYR, joining the route to Tweed-New Haven Airport.