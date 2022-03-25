MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The owner of Old Town Crepes in Myrtle Beach is asking the community for monetary donations to send to Ukraine.

“It’s really beyond the imagination like in middle of Europe people are getting bombed,” said Tetyana Romanenko, a Ukrainian who owns the bakery.

All of the donations go toward food and preparation supplies in Ukraine.

Romanenko said she had been told that refugees are hiding in churches and homes throughout Ukraine and Poland. She said many Ukrainians are packed in and sleeping on the floors. She said a lot of Ukrainians have lost everything.

“Their house is all destroyed… and it’s really painful,” she said.

Romanenko said that Ukrainians feel they have lost their motherland.

“They’re kind of lost, they sit there every day staring at the wall, they don’t know what to do,” she said.

Last week, Romanenko used $2,400 from the store’s weekly profits to send to Ukraine. $200 of that went to food preparation. A majority of that money went to items like diapers, soap and shampoo.

She wishes she could do more.

“It’s very little that we are giving but I think that every little will help in any way, [and] people are very grateful for what we are doing, so if feel very good,” she said. “I’m very grateful, every dollar, every cent is count, every cent is helping over there so thank you so much guys.”

She will be accepting donations as long as there is a need. If things get worse, she said she will start donating the stores weekly profit again.