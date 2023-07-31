MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The pilot of a banner plane is being treated after the plane crashed into the ocean late Monday morning near 40th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, authorities said.

Cpl. Chris Starling of the Myrtle Beach Police Department confirmed the crash to News13 and said the pilot was being treated at a local hospital. It happened at about 11:35 a.m.

The plane was a single-engine Piper PA-18, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Only the pilot was on board.

News13 photo: Adrianna Lawrence

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, according to the FAA. NTSB will lead the investigation.

Starling also said authorities are waiting for the U.S. Coast Guard and possibly the FAA to see about getting the plane safely out of the ocean.

No additional information was immediately available.

