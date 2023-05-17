MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The BBB of Eastern Carolinas will host a free professional headshot event Thursday in Myrtle Beach.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the HTC Aspire Hub at 509 9th Ave. North.

All business owners, employees, entrepreneurs and or anyone who would benefit from this kind of event is welcome to attend, the BBB said in a news release.

Click here to RSVP.

In addition to offering free professional headshots, those who attend will have networking opportunities with business leaders and BBB staff members.