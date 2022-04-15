MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Barbecue teams are competing in a two-day festival at Pavilion Park in Myrtle Beach.

Smoke On The Beach is a fundraiser for the Myrtle Beach Shrine Club. The competition spans two days- Friday and Saturday.

Friday is an “Anything Butt” competition where teams serve up everything except barbecue.

The competition is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the winners are chosen by the public. Samples are sold for a dollar. The entire event lasts until 10 p.m.

The barbecue competition starts Saturday at 10 a.m. The winners will be announced at the main stage at about 1:30 p.m. There will also be a car show and live band. The event lasts until 6 p.m.

Event organizers said there is something for everyone.

“We’ve got 25 cook teams registered,” said Steve Clemmons, treasurer of the Myrtle Beach Shrine Club. “We’ve got over 55 vendors here. Everything from bouncy houses, to funnel cakes to Jamaican cooking.”

The top team takes home a $1,500 prize.