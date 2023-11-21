MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — There’s nothing quite like starting off your day on a refreshing note, and in Myrtle Beach, there’s a place where you can do that any time of the day.

At The Wellness Bar, everything on the menu is there to nourish you.

“The Wellness Bar is a full spectrum wellness bar,” co-owner Lynne McFall said. “We offer cold-pressed juice, smoothies, protein shakes. What makes us unique is most of our staff here are either certified in nutrition or working on a certification in nutrition.”

The work is personal to those who work at the bar.

I also have a lot of health issues,” co-owner Phoenix Hood said. “I have psoriatic arthritis, I have acid reflux. It’s been a journey for me to become more healthy, and working here really, really helped me.”

McFall and Phoenix have known each other since they were 10 years old. They say there can be a stigma that healthy food is boring, but that’s not the case at The Wellness Bar, where the menu has everything from fruity protein bowls to savory avocado toast and even fresh-pressed juice that’s made in a unique machine instead of a blender.

“With a blender, there is normally heat involved at the bottom because of the motor, and this has absolutely no heat involved,” McFall said. “Since there’s no heat involved in the extraction, it helps keep all of those nutrients, vitamins, and minerals intact.”

At The Wellness Bar, the words “taking a shot” take on a different meaning than in a regular bar. If you’re fighting a cold, the flu, or evening nausea and looking for something to boost your immune system, the ginger is really going to help open up your sinuses.

Ultimately, McFall and Phoenix say you shouldn’t be afraid to try to something new.

Coming up this weekend, The Wellness Bar, which is located in Saint James Square at the corner of 38th Avenue N. and Grissom Parkway, will be hosting a Small Business Saturday event featuring more than 40 local vendors. The event will run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

* * *