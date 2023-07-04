MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Beachgoers up and down the Grand Strand were treated to a Fourth of July staple on Tuesday.

People dressed in their best Fourth of July attire waved flags and cheered during the 14th annual Salute from the Shore military flyover, an event that featured F-16s from Shaw Air Force Base and a C-17 from Joint Base Charleston flying along the South Carolina coast between the North Myrtle Beach area and the Lowcountry.

Beachgoers in Pawleys Island also enjoyed the flyover, which was caught on video and shared on Twitter by the Pawleys Island Police Department.