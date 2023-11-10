MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Veterans Day is just one day away and in recognition of the holiday, News13 will feature local restaurants owned by veterans in the community.

There are hundreds of veterans who put down roots in Myrtle Beach. Some of which are helping grow the community by opening restaurants and serving a different way.

From serving our country to serving our community.

George Nicholas, owner and operator of Wooden Spoon Eatery said he served in the United States Navy from 1977 to 1984.

“I try to engage with everybody that comes in,” Nicholas said. “I love what I do.”

George Nicholas’ last duty station was in Greece where he spent four years as an interpreter for the United States Navy. He then eventually made his way to the Grand Strand.

“My wife and I always loved this corner, we always loved Surfside being a family beach and everything.”

On this corner, Nicholas owns and operates Wooden Spoon Eatery, and it may be a slight change of pace, but it has kept him quite busy the past few years.

“I love it,” Nicholas said. “The growth has been amazing. It’s one of the largest growing areas in the United States right now.”

Experiencing the growth, and more so amongst the Veteran community, the Veterans Café and Grille in Myrtle Beach celebrates 14 years of service on Veterans Day.

Owner Lou Mascherino was a combat engineer during the Vietnam era stationed in Germany. The café not only offers hot coffee and warm meals, but it also houses military memorabilia.

Cpl. Cassie Goldsmith, employee at the Veterans Café & Grill said the goal was to just provide a place where Veterans and the general public can come and be around like-minded people, get a good meal, and remember their time in the service.

Both businesses said they receive an overwhelming amount of support from fellow brothers in arms.

“You get to see a lot of the same people over and over and over and learn a little bit of their history in the service as well as all the things that are dealing with now,” Goldsmith said.

“We all have the same thing in common,” Nicholas said. He is the owner and operator of Wooden Spoon Eatery. “And that was to sacrifice our freedom to go ahead and fight for our freedom. It’s a beautiful thing to me.”

Wooden Spoon Eatery and many other businesses in the community give a military discount to Veterans throughout the year. Friday morning, Veterans Café & Grille gave away free breakfast to the first 100 veterans who enter.