MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car Friday morning in Myrtle Beach, police said.

It happened in the area of 38th Avenue N. and Mayfair Street, Cpl. Chris Starling of the Myrtle Beach Police Department said. The bicyclist’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

No additional details were immediately available.