MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A bicyclist was injured Monday afternoon in a crash with a car in the Market Common area of Myrtle Beach, according to Sgt. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The crash happened at about 3 p.m. in the area of Coventry Boulevard and Thornberry Drive, officials said.

The person on the bicycle was taken to a hospital, according to Vest.

No other details were immediately available.

