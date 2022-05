MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Someone hit and killed a bicyclist with their vehicle on Thursday night near Myrtle Beach and then drove away, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers found the bicyclist, whose name hasn’t been released, at about 10:30 p.m. at Highway 17 and Catherine Drive near PirateLand Camping Resort.

Investigators did not have a description of the vehicle that hit the bicyclist.

