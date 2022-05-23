MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — The 83rd Myrtle Beach Bike Week Spring Rally brought in more revenue and people than any other year, according to a spokesman for one of the largest businesses patronized by bikers.

“All our numbers are up from last year,” said Bill Barber, the events coordinator for SBB in Murrells Inlet. “Every day has been better than what we’ve had in the past. Usually, we have a Sunday, Monday slow down as people go home and new people come in, but there was no slow down at all.”

Barber said SBB was not the only bar to experience an extra busy week during the 10-day event, which concluded on Sunday.

“I’ve talked to a few of the other bars around town that we partner with and they were saying the same thing,” he said.

Barber said the Spring Rally is an economic boost for the Grand Strand because the money made from the week will last the bar and workers longer than it took to make it.

“The best time for everybody to make money to survive a long winter starts with bike week,” Barber said, adding that winters can be difficult for the bar and employees.

“It can get tight in the wintertime, you know,” he said. “We don’t have the tourists coming down, we kind of rely on the locals.”

That’s why he is thankful the rally had a huge turnout.

“This is the best rally I’ve ever seen or experienced with, and I’ve seen a lot of them,” he said.