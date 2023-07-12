MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — New legislation in the South Carolina House would protect victims of human trafficking and domestic violence by keeping where they live out of the public eye.

The “Address Confidentiality Program” would allow survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking, stalking, harassment or sexual offenses to use a designated address on public documents instead of their actual home address.

Sara Barber, executive director of the South Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, said she has been hoping for a program like this for years. Her group works to increase awareness of how laws and policies affect the lives of survivors.

“This bill really gives us hope that we as a state will move forward and become, you know, the 39th and in the case of confidentiality, the 40th state, that has put these protections in place,” Barber said.

South Carolina is one of only a handful of states that do not have the program. If approved, the state attorney general’s office would run the program and provide confidential mail forwarding services to survivors.

The legislation also would create a state-level confidentiality requirement to protect communications between victims and nonprofit domestic and sexual violence organizations. It would cost about $270,000 annually to run the program.

“When they find somewhere new to live, when they start to move on with their lives, oftentimes their address then becomes public knowledge,” Barber said. “You know, especially if they’re going through government agencies, it becomes public knowledge, and so the perpetrator can then potentially find them again.”

Data shows that 42% of women and 29% of men in South Carolina experience intimate partner physical violence, sexual violence or stalking during their lifetime.

“We hope that [the program] increases their safety, that it gives another option for survivors,” Barner said. “You know, each survivor has individual needs as they build their pathway to safety, and we hope this is just another tool that can help them as they move forward.”