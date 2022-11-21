MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Several retailers will open their doors early for Black Friday shoppers this November along the Grand Strand.
Thanksgiving, Black Friday and weekend store hours are listed below.
Thursday, Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving Day)
- CLOSED – Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Highway 17
- CLOSED – Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Highway 501
- CLOSED – Coastal Grand Mall
- CLOSED – Costco
- CLOSED – Sam’s Club
- CLOSED – Target
- CLOSED – Walmart
- CLOSED – Kohl’s
Friday, Nov. 25 (Black Friday)
- 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Highway 17
- 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Highway 501
- 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Coastal Grand Mall
- 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. – Costco
- 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. – Sam’s Club
- 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. – Target
- 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. – Walmart
- 5 a.m. to midnight – Kohl’s
Saturday, Nov. 26
- 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Highway 17
- 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Highway 501
- 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Myrtle Beach Mall
- 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Costco
- 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. – Sam’s Club
- 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. – Target
- 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. – Walmart
- 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. – Kohl’s
Sunday, Nov. 27
- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Highway 17
- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Highway 501
- 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Myrtle Beach Mall
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Costco
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Sam’s Club
- 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. – Target
- 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. – Walmart
- 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. – Kohl’s