MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Several retailers will open their doors early for Black Friday shoppers this November along the Grand Strand.

Thanksgiving, Black Friday and weekend store hours are listed below.

Thursday, Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving Day)

CLOSED – Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Highway 17

CLOSED – Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Highway 501

CLOSED – Coastal Grand Mall

CLOSED – Costco

CLOSED – Sam’s Club

CLOSED – Target

CLOSED – Walmart

CLOSED – Kohl’s

Friday, Nov. 25 (Black Friday)

6 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Highway 17

6 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Highway 501

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Coastal Grand Mall

9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. – Costco

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. – Sam’s Club

7 a.m. to 10 p.m. – Target

6 a.m. to 11 p.m. – Walmart

5 a.m. to midnight – Kohl’s

Saturday, Nov. 26

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Highway 17

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Highway 501

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Myrtle Beach Mall

9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Costco

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. – Sam’s Club

8 a.m. to 10 p.m. – Target

6 a.m. to 11 p.m. – Walmart

8 a.m. to 11 p.m. – Kohl’s

Sunday, Nov. 27