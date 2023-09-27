MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Grand Strand coffee lovers will soon have another “outpost” where they can get their favorite cup of Joe.

The Black Rifle Coffee Company expects to open its first South Carolina Outpost at 118 Loyola Drive in the Surfside Beach area in November. A company news release described the business as “a rapidly growing and mission-driven premium coffee company founded to support Veterans, active-duty military, and first responders.”

“As we continue to expand, we are doubling down on the culture and values that are central to Black Rifle Coffee,” said CEO Evan Hafer, the company’s founder, who is also a former Green Beret. “We will be serving premium coffee to people who love America at our Myrtle Beach location, with a passion and unwavering commitment to our service men and women.”

According to the news release, the Utah-based company develops its “explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus they learned while serving in the military. Black Rifle Coffee will also offer food and beverages, and branded apparel and other merchandise.