MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Halloween is quite literally made for spooks. With its bright, flashing lights, jump scares and loud noises, people waiting behind the door for eager trick-or-treaters are always looking for the next way to give kids a thrill, but the intensity of the holiday is not safe for everyone.

Becky Large, executive director of Champion Autism Network, said this holiday can be overwhelming for people with autism.

“Parents really have to be prepared and prepare the person with autism,” Large said. “But that doesn’t mean that all troubles will melt away.”

For families of people with autism, there are things that can be done to prepare a trick-or-treater.

“You could do social stories, watch videos, to kind of prep them,” Large said. “But every neighborhood, every house is different, and so, just giving it a go is the best thing you can do.”

For people behind the doors awaiting the costumed candy searchers, little changes to Halloween décor can make the night more inclusive.

“If you really wanna be a favorite house ever for somebody with autism, no flashing lights, no fog machines, keep lights up and be calm, accepting, and loving on them,” Large said.

She recognizes that it is impossible for every house on a neighborhood street to be autism friendly, especially when people have spooky Halloween M.O.’s like yelling “Boo!” at kids who dare ring the doorbell.

Large said there are things that people can be on the lookout for as they open their doors, like what color a trick-or-treater’s pumpkin candy bucket is.

“There are blue pumpkins and some parents buy them and that just shows that it’s somebody with autism,” Large said. “It’s like one of those, it’s a trigger.”

The blue pumpkins are a good thing to look out for, especially because it’s not always obvious when a trick-or-treater may prefer a sensory-friendly experience.

“A lot of times people might be in their mid-twenties with a beard but could have the emotional age of like a 10-year-old,” Large said.

Even with all these tips, the spooky holiday really boils down to one thing: leading with kindness to anyone who rings the doorbell.

“Just be kind and accepting,” Large said. “Lead with love, and don’t be judgmental.”